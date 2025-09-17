Upper Siang Dam: India’s Shield Against Strategic And Ecological Risks

The China factor

Perhaps the most compelling reason for India to act is unfolding across the border. China’s mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo, in the Great Bend region of Tibet, is projected to dwarf even the Three Gorges Dam in scale. Once operational, it will give Beijing the ability to divert or regulate flows before the river even enters India.

If India delays its own project, two risks loom large. First, the absence of a balancing dam on the Indian side could expose Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to sudden, uncontrolled water surges from upstream releases in Tibet. Flash floods of such magnitude could devastate fields, towns, and ecosystems. Second, in the dry season, China could restrict water, reducing flows into India at critical agricultural periods. This would threaten food security in downstream states.

Himanshu Thakkar, an engineering and water resources specialist who coordinates the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said that downstream nations such as India and Bangladesh should insist on full disclosure of the dam’s basic specifications and operating protocols. These include its precise location, storage volume -- both live and total -- structural height, foundation depth, and the layout of the associated power projects.

“It is the right of the downstream countries and their people to get this information and it is the duty of the upstream country to provide this. In fact downstream countries can even demand joint impact assessment,” Thakkar said.

The absence of such information has fueled concern among downstream nations, he said, adding that by pushing ahead with Upper Siang, India establishes a counterbalance. The project would act as a strategic water storage facility, giving New Delhi leverage and the ability to manage river flows even in the face of unpredictable upstream actions.