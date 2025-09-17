Upper Siang Dam: India’s Shield Against Strategic And Ecological Risks

Guwahati: The Siang River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet and the Brahmaputra in Assam, has long been the lifeline of Northeast India. Today, it is also at the centre of one of the most crucial infrastructure decisions India faces the construction of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project (USMSP).
While debate around the dam has been intense, experts and policymakers insist the benefits of going ahead are overwhelming, particularly when viewed against the risks of not acting in time.
Across the border in Tibet, China is building what is set to be the world’s largest hydroelectric dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo. If completed before India secures its own upstream projects, Beijing would gain significant control over water flows into Arunachal Pradesh and Assam
Energy and employment gains
The Upper Siang project promises to generate over 11,000 megawatts of clean, renewable energy, enough to light up much of the Northeast and beyond. For Arunachal Pradesh, this translates into rapid electrification, reduced dependence on diesel imports, a dramatic boost in revenues, and maintaining ecological flow in the Siang river. Thousands of local jobs, both skilled and unskilled, would be created during construction and operations, supporting livelihoods and spurring ancillary industries.
Additionally, the project is set to improve infrastructure in one of India’s remotest regions. Roads, bridges, and communication networks built to support dam construction will remain as permanent assets, connecting villages that have so far been isolated. Schools, hospitals, and marketplaces that tend to spring up around such mega-projects will directly raise living standards for local communities.
The Adi tribe debate
One of the most vocal groups in the region has been the Adi tribe, whose villages lie along the Siang. Some community members have expressed concerns about relocation and the impact on their traditional way of life. Yet within the tribe, opinions are not monolithic. A growing section of Adi villagers sees the dam as an opportunity rather than a threat.
“We don’t want our children to struggle the way we did, without proper roads, schools, or hospitals,” said one Adi villager, requesting anonymity. “If the dam brings development and jobs, we should not stand in the way. It is about the future of our people.”
Government officials working with community leaders say rehabilitation and resettlement packages are being tailored to address concerns, with an emphasis on providing better housing, healthcare, and livelihood options. The aim, they insist, is to ensure that locals are not only compensated but also emerge as stronger equal partners in the progress of the project.
A bulwark against floods
Proponents stress that the dam will not only generate power but also provide much-needed flood moderation.
Each year, the Siang and Brahmaputra unleash devastating floods in Assam, displacing thousands and destroying crops. A controlled reservoir at Upper Siang would regulate water release, saving lives and property downstream.
The China factor
Perhaps the most compelling reason for India to act is unfolding across the border. China’s mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo, in the Great Bend region of Tibet, is projected to dwarf even the Three Gorges Dam in scale. Once operational, it will give Beijing the ability to divert or regulate flows before the river even enters India.
If India delays its own project, two risks loom large. First, the absence of a balancing dam on the Indian side could expose Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to sudden, uncontrolled water surges from upstream releases in Tibet. Flash floods of such magnitude could devastate fields, towns, and ecosystems. Second, in the dry season, China could restrict water, reducing flows into India at critical agricultural periods. This would threaten food security in downstream states.
Himanshu Thakkar, an engineering and water resources specialist who coordinates the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said that downstream nations such as India and Bangladesh should insist on full disclosure of the dam’s basic specifications and operating protocols. These include its precise location, storage volume -- both live and total -- structural height, foundation depth, and the layout of the associated power projects.
“It is the right of the downstream countries and their people to get this information and it is the duty of the upstream country to provide this. In fact downstream countries can even demand joint impact assessment,” Thakkar said.
The absence of such information has fueled concern among downstream nations, he said, adding that by pushing ahead with Upper Siang, India establishes a counterbalance. The project would act as a strategic water storage facility, giving New Delhi leverage and the ability to manage river flows even in the face of unpredictable upstream actions.
Environmental safeguards
Officials emphasise that modern dam design incorporates robust safeguards. The Upper Siang project will be subject to strict environmental clearances, ensuring forests, fisheries, and biodiversity are protected.
Compensatory afforestation, wildlife corridors, and resettlement packages are being drawn up to minimise disruptions in consultation with Project Affected Families at every stage. In the long run, hydropower also replaces coal, cutting greenhouse emissions and aligning with India’s climate goals.
A national imperative
Energy experts argue that USMSP, which was declared as a national project by the Government of India in 2008, is not merely a development project but a national security imperative. In a region where China’s presence looms large, India cannot afford to lag behind in harnessing the potential of the Siang. Moving forward decisively ensures that the Northeast gains energy, employment, and protection, while the country strengthens its strategic hand.
For locals, the project promises better lives, better jobs, and a secure future. For India, it is a chance to secure both energy and water security. In the end, the choice is not whether the dam should be built, but how quickly it can be completed.
