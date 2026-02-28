Arunachal: Agri & Horti awareness drive held under SUMP outreach

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An agriculture and horticulture awareness programme was conducted at Komkar village in Upper Siang district on Friday as part of community outreach efforts linked to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), with around 30 farmers and local stakeholders participating.

The initiative focused on promoting sustainable farming practices, strengthening engagement with local communities and enhancing awareness about the hydropower project.

The organizers held the programme in collaboration with AARRO Welfare Society, Yingkiong, with support from local representatives. Farmers, women's groups and other community stakeholders took part in the session.

Dr Rohit Shukla, Senior Scientist at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, delivered the keynote address on agriculture and horticulture.

He highlighted best practices in crop management, scientific techniques and modern approaches aimed at enhancing farm productivity and improving overall output.

The programme also featured the distribution of agriculture and horticulture tools, the dissemination of informational materials and interactive discussions to address queries and concerns raised by participants.

The organizers circulated FAQ booklets on SUMP during the event to improve awareness of key aspects related to the project.

Organizers said the initiative emphasized knowledge sharing, capacity building and dialogue with local residents to ensure informed participation in development initiatives in the region.

They added that the awareness drive forms part of broader efforts to build trust, enhance public understanding and create long-term socio-economic opportunities for communities in the Siang region, in line with the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

