Arunachal Unveils New Agri-Horti Policies: Deputy CM Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday asserted the launch of the state’s new Agriculture and Horticulture policies (2025–2035), aimed at driving agri-transformation and securing the prosperity of farmers in the state.

Highlighting the government’s vision Mein said that the state is not just cultivating crops, it is cultivating opportunities and futures. “With our new agri and horticulture vision, we are empowering farmers, boosting production, and positioning Arunachal as a leader in sustainable growth,” the deputy chief minister said in a post on X. Mein underlined that Arunachal has emerged as India’s leading organic kiwi producer and a major contributor in orange and cardamom cultivation. He added that the state has also taken pioneering steps by establishing Palm Oil Mills at Roing and Ruksin, the first of its kind in the country. The deputy chief minister stressed that the government’s initiatives are aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). “We are committed to transforming our agrarian economy and ensuring prosperity reaches every farmer of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added. According to official data, the state currently produces 5.2 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of foodgrain and 15,000 MT of pulses annually. Over the last nine years, more than 20,900 hectares of farmland have been added, substantially expanding the agricultural base of the frontier state.

