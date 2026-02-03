Arunachal: AI explorer programme for school students launched in Papum Pare

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A five-day artificial intelligence training programme titled “AI Explorer Program” was launched on Monday at PM SHRI Higher Secondary School, Doimukh, in Papum Pare district, under the aegis of state IT & Communication department.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with Rancho Labs, with technical support from the Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Delhi.

Scheduled from February 2 to 6, the boot camp is designed for students of classes VI to XII, with 50 students enrolled in the current batch.

The initiative aims to introduce school students to artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and industry-relevant skills, preparing them for future opportunities in the fast-evolving digital economy.

As an introductory module, the program focuses on building a strong foundational understanding of AI and sparking curiosity among students.

Participants will learn about the basics of AI, its working principles, everyday applications and real-world use cases across different sectors. DITO Tadar Riniam, along with teachers and faculty members, attended the programme and encouraged students to actively engage with new-age technologies.

