Arunachal: Akashwani Tawang celebrates 50 years of broadcasting

TAWANG: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Monday, congratulated Akashwani Tawang on its golden jubilee, praising its 50 years of dedicated service.

He commended the station’s employees and broadcasters for effectively sharing important information with the public, particularly through interactive programs like “Hello Akashwani” and talk shows such as “Kunsel.”

The 50th year of service of Akashwani Tawang celebration was held at Zomkhang Hall here today.

Legislator Namgey Tsering extended his congratulations to the staff of Akashwani Tawang and the DDG (E) from the regional headquarters of Akashwani, Guwahati.

He acknowledged the station’s role in preserving the folk songs and oral traditions of the Monpa community, and its contribution to public awareness. To honour the regular listeners, he presented them with radio sets.

Other public leaders, including the Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), and senior citizens also expressed their appreciation for Akashwani Tawang’s enduring service to the community.

