Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik Extends Warm Greetings to Idu Mishmi Community on Ke Meh Ha

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Monday conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the state, particularly to the Idu Mishmi community, on the auspicious occasion of Ke Meh Ha.

He expressed his hope that the festival will bring prosperity and happiness to all.

In his message, the governor said that since time immemorial, agriculture has been the mainstay of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“As a result, our festivals are deeply connected to agricultural activities, and we have continued to celebrate them in this traditional manner. These celebrations and rituals play a vital role in preserving and promoting our cultural heritage,” he said.

Also Read: Shillong: NECTAR conducts workshop on STEM for teachers

Also Watch: