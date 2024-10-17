Arunachal: Aku, Pao, and Tungi Snag Bronze Medals at 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship

ITANAGAR: Three pencak silat athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, each won a bronze medal at the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2024, which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and concluded yesterday.

The medalists are Likha Aku, Meta Pao, and Damsop Tungi. Seven athletes from Arunachal participated in the championship.

The trio displayed exemplary efficiency and dedication, and by doing so, won goodwill for themselves at the international level. This achievement has brought immense happiness to their family members, followers, and the whole state as well.

This victory also reflects an upward mobility of Arunachal Pradesh in the world sports arena.

Earlier, seven-member contingents from Arunachal Pradesh departed for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to participate in the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship from October 10 to 16, 2024.

General Secretary of North East Pencak Silat Federation, Kipa Takar, mentioned Meta Pao, Damsop Tungi, Likha Oum, Sonam Lamrah, Biki Yatang, Likha Aku, and Tai Taling as participants.

They left Arunachal Pradesh on October 7. The contingent left for Tashkent from New Delhi soon after. According to Takar, this competition falls under the formal calendar of pencak silat officiated by the respective country.

This is the first time for players from Arunachal Pradesh to represent India in the Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship. Of 40 Indian participants, eight players came from Arunachal Pradesh and seven have already left for the competition.

"This competition is part of the formal calendar of pencak silat officiated by the respective country," Kipa Takar said.

He clarified that after participating at the championship, medal winners will be given an opportunity to represent India in all international tournaments, including the World Pencak Silat Championship.

Takar also sought support of the state government in establishing a Pencak Silat training center at Itanagar which would greatly help future athletes of the region to be groomed.