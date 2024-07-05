Arunachal: All unconnected remote areas to have access to essential services, says CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that the government is committed to realizing the goal of 'Viksit Arunachal' by focusing on comprehensive and inclusive development strategies.

"Efforts will be made to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to essential services and infrastructure," Khandu said in a post on X.

He said all unconnected villages will be linked to administrative headquarters.

As per Union Ministry of Rural Development, out of 455 villages in the state, 135 villages are yet to be connected.

One of the state government's major concerns has been the thinning of the population in unconnected border villages due to unavailability of basic infrastructure.

In the same post, the chief minister also promised total implementation of the National Education Policy -2020 (NEP).

Terming the NEP 2020 adopted by the Central government as one of the greatest reforms in the education sector, Khandu said, "The complete implementation of NEP-2020 will promote universal access to quality education and improve learning outcomes across the state."

"We want our students to be equipped with 21st century skills necessary for their personal and professional growth," he said.

During the last fiscal, the state government spent about Rs 1300 crore to develop infrastructure of government schools across the state.

"This holistic approach will not only address current educational challenges but will also prepare the youth of the state to be competitive and capable in a rapidly evolving world," the chief minister added.

