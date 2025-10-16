Arunachal: Anjaw administration pushes for skill and artisan empowerment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Anjaw district administration has intensified efforts to promote skill-based employment and artisan empowerment, with a focus on effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 4.0) and PM Vishwakarma.

This was decided during a joint review meeting of the district skill committee (DSC) and the district industries centre (DIC) held on Wednesday here, under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Millo Kojin. Organized by B M Kumar, extension officer of DIC and member secretary of both committees, the meetings aimed at aligning flagship skill and artisan schemes with Anjaw’s local economy and employment needs.

During the DSC meeting, officers from key departments, including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, tourism, power, DUDA, DHP, and education, discussed identifying locally relevant job roles under PMKVY 4.0.

The emphasis was on developing training modules suited to the district’s agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, tourism, and fishery sectors, ensuring skill programmes lead to employability, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance for the youth.

The subsequent DIC meeting reviewed progress under PM Vishwakarma, focusing on the stage-I clearance process at the gram panchayat level to enable artisans to receive training and scheme benefits.

Officials including SDO-cum-DPDO Dakli Gara, district coordinator (NSDC) Anjaw, and gram panchayat committee members participated in the deliberations.

DC Kojin directed all GPCs to clear pending stage-I approvals before the forthcoming Panchayat elections to expedite implementation, while SDO Gara assured full administrative support for smooth execution.

