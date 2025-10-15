Arunachal: Lady peddler among two held with heroin in East Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, East Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday apprehended two individuals and seized approximately 9.28 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 50,000 in the local market, concealed in tobacco containers at 4 Mile in Pasighat, the district headquarters.

Acting on credible intelligence, the anti-drugs squad (ADS) of the district, in coordination with anti-drugs warriors, Pasighat, launched a meticulously planned operation that led to the arrest of Peeman Manham Taloh, a lady peddler, and Tajen Perme, a habitual drug user, police said.

An undercover buyer was deployed to approach the peddler, resulting in both being caught red-handed during the transaction.

The operation was led by DSP Ayup Boko, assisted by SI K Tangha, constables S Perme, K Mili, K Talukm, K Riram, T Padung, and lady constables G Pangkak and N Pansa. The anti-drugs warriors’ team from Pasighat, led by Gumin Mize, also played a key role in the operation.

The seizure was made in strict compliance with the NDPS Act, 1985, in the presence of executive magistrate Mum Messar, the police said.

A house search yielded 9.28 grams of suspected heroin (including the container), Rs 89,000 in cash, and a keypad mobile phone, all seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the arrest, Taloh was taken to the women police station, while Perme and the seized items were handed over to Pasighat Police Station.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act and 3(5) BNS, and further investigation is underway.

East Siang superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Lamba, commended the ADS team for their swift and professional action.

