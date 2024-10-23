Arunachal CM Inaugurates Kameng Culture And Heritage Museum

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum located in Nyukmadung, West Kameng district, on Wednesday.

This new complex is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of this region.

In his address, the Arunachal CM said that the museum will play an important role in educating future generations, referencing ancient texts such as the ‘Kalika Purana’ and ‘Mahabharata.’

CM Khandu also appreciated the massive support provided by the Indian Army in establishing the museum and its commitment to develop border areas.