Arunachal CM Inaugurates Kameng Culture And Heritage Museum

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum located in Nyukmadung, West Kameng district, on Wednesday.
This new complex is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of this region.
In his address, the Arunachal CM said that the museum will play an important role in educating future generations, referencing ancient texts such as the ‘Kalika Purana’ and ‘Mahabharata.’
CM Khandu also appreciated the massive support provided by the Indian Army in establishing the museum and its commitment to develop border areas.
He envisioned the museum as part of a larger initiative focused on inclusivity, sustainability, and economic growth through border tourism and cultural revival.
Khandu also thanked Prof. Manvi Seth and her team from the Indian Institute of Heritage for their curation efforts, along with filmmaker Praveen Chaturvedi for documenting local traditions.
The museum contains a vast collection of 343 traditional heirlooms dating back to the Neolithic period and also boasts amenities such as a modern movie hall, souvenir shop, cafeteria, children’s park, and tourist facilitation center.
