Arunachal: ANYA issues 15-day deadline to government to resolve frontier highway compensation row

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to respond to its six-point demand concerning alleged land compensation irregularities in the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, ANYA president Jamru Ruja voiced deep concern over the prolonged delay in addressing the issue.

He said the matter, earlier spearheaded by the association’s East Kameng unit, will now be taken up directly by the central team due to the gravity of the situation.

Ruja noted that the issue has been repeatedly raised with the government through several representations, while affected groups have staged multiple democratic movements, including peaceful rallies, a pad yatra from Seppa to Itanagar, and a five-day dharna at the Tennis Court.

Their demands include immediate re-verification of packages I to V of the Lada–Sarli stretch, recovery of misused funds issued against false bills, and justice for genuinely affected families.

“Despite continuous and legitimate efforts, the response from the government has not been satisfactory, causing further distress among the affected families,” he said.

Ruja added that the central team has now included three additional demands: early handing over of the project to the user or construction agency for timely commencement of work; proper identification of muck dumping zones to prevent environmental harm; and strict legal action against those involved in irregularities as indicated by the fact-finding committee and re-verification reports, along with fair and urgent compensation for all deprived beneficiaries.

Warning of further agitation if the demands remain unmet, Ruja said, “Failing to meet our demands, we will be left with no option but to declare a 12-hour bandh as our democratic course of action.”

