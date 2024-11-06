"Scrap 'Prevention of Inter-District Migration Act 1999'," Urges ANYA

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: All Nyishi Youth Associations (ANYA) has appealed to the state government to scrap “Prevention of inter-district migration Act 1999,” claiming that the enforcement of the act would disrupt the peaceful coexistence within different communities of the state.

ANYA also sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary of the state to lift the executive order issued by the Namsai district DC, relating to the same Act being somehow being reflected in the order copy.

Failing to address the matter within 15 days, the association has called to go ahead with a series of movements in the state capital, Itanagar. Of which, the first move will be to identify every non locals from other districts settled in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Subsequently, the association will take its own course of action, which may lead to communal tensions in the state.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, ANYA President, Jamru Ruja said that recently Licha Rakap, who belongs from Nyishi community settled in Deobeel area under Namsai circle was obstructed by group of locals of the area from constructing his own home. Rakap is married to a Thangsa lady and has purchased the plot of land from one non-APST.

Now, despite numerous discussions with the DC and members of Tai Khamti Singho Council (TKSC), the DC has issued an executive order directing both the parties to refrain from any construction activities in the disputed land till the matter is resolved. With the passage of almost 6 months, till day no solution is being brought by the DC.

“TKSC, the apex community-based organisation, representing various indigenous communities has already clarified and also verified that there are no such issues related to law & order in the areas. However, the DC has not yet lifted the executive order issued by his office, ultimately hindering the work progress as well as the peaceful coexistence. Therefore, ANYA strongly believes that the order issued by the DC is unjustified and should be lifted at the earliest,” he added.

