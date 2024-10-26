Arunachal: APB&OCWWB Chairman Inaugurates Labour Shed in Dambuk

ITANAGAR: In a big leap forward for the welfare of Arunachal Pradesh's construction workers, the Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), Rolen Dagam, inaugurated a newly constructed labor shed in Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley, on Friday.

This labor shed was constructed by the RWD Roing Division for an estimated sum of Rs. 50 lakhs, is going to raise the living conditions for working people in that region and the ones who would pass by to other areas for work.

The labour shed is designed for more than four family members and so it is designed for families and single men. Equipped with several basic amenities, the shed provides a clean resting place for workers who pass through or work in the region. By meeting these basic needs, the new facility will significantly improve the quality of life for workers, an essential resource for the local workforce.

On the day of the inauguration, Chairman Dagam interacted with the workers' families, calling upon them to register with APB&OCWWB so that they could avail themselves of all statutory and non-statutory benefits. He informed the board was working on developing multi-level welfare initiatives for workers. Some of the listed benefits a registered worker can attain include educational aid for their children, health benefits, insurance, and the vitally important social security net for the construction workforce of the state.

The Chairman paid his condolences to a family that just lost a worker. He met their relatives with the deceased worker during his visit and assured them that they would be supported by the Board once the necessary formalities were over. This makes the APB&OCWWB show care not only for active workers but also for the families of people who have spent their lives working in construction.

The additional deputy commissioner of Dambuk T.R. Tapu, Registering Officer Sara Darung, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) State Mahila Vice President Mipet Tayeng, and PM Poshan State Vice President Tai Yangki attended the inauguration among others. Officers from different departments and locals also attended the inauguration ceremony. Their existence did signify the importance of this new structure which was set to be a facility for the community, it showed massive support for such initiatives that safeguard the construction working class.

The labour shed in Dambuk is one component of the much grander scheme by APB&OCWWB to provide infrastructure support to constructions across Arunachal Pradesh. The new facility represents an important step forward in the Board's efforts to protect and empower its construction worker constituents through the provision of resources necessary for them to lead more stable livelihoods. More such facilities and strong support programs will be developed to provide a safe and dignified working environment for the state's construction workforce and their families.