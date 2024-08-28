Training on Disaster Resilient Village Communities Held in Lower Dibang Valley

ROING: A 10 days training programme, aimed at equipping village community volunteers with disaster preparedness skills was conducted successfully in Lower Dibang Valley district. The training for 100 volunteers from 10 most vulnerable villages across 5 administrative circles in the district was conducted in batches at Paglam, Dambuk and Roing. The training was conducted under the 100 days action plan of the relevant departments to enhance the capacity of communities to mitigate and respond to various disasters.

Essential topics such as disaster management concepts, safety tips for hazards like fire, flood, landslides, heat waves, and earthquakes, basic search and rescue techniques, community-based first aid, and water rescue methods were covered during the training. As an incentive, all trainees received disaster kits including emergency lights, umbrellas, first aid kits, and T-shirts. The successful completion of this training programme is a significant step towards building a more resilient and prepared community in Arunachal Pradesh. The trained volunteers are now equipped with the necessary skills to respond effectively to disasters and contribute to the overall safety and well-being of their villages.

