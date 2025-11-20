Arunachal: APCC chief calls for renewed commitment to Indira Gandhi’s ideals

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Recalling Indira Gandhi as an enduring symbol of courage, vision and nation-building, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bosiram Siram on Wednesday urged citizens, especially the youth, to draw inspiration from the former Prime Minister’s legacy and reaffirm their commitment to secularism, social justice and national unity. Paying homage on her 108th birth anniversary at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here, Siram said Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the country’s most challenging phases continued to guide India’s democratic journey. He said her contributions in safeguarding national integrity, promoting self-reliance, strengthening India’s global stature and defending the rights of the marginalized remained benchmarks in governance. Siram highlighted Gandhi’s transformative reforms, including the Green Revolution, nationalization of major banks, empowerment of the poor and efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, which together reshaped India’s socio-economic landscape. Her firm response to external aggression and internal turmoil, he said, reflected her unwavering resolve and deep commitment to the nation. “As we commemorate her birth anniversary, we must reaffirm our dedication to the values she cherished — secularism, social justice, inclusive development, national unity and fearless leadership,” Siram said, adding that her life underscored the need for courage, compassion and steadfast service in true nation-building.

