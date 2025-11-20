Emergency, Indu Sarkar, Kissa Kursi Ka Films based on Indira Gandhi’s life that faced Censorship issues

Today, on 19th November 2025, we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Several movies based on Indira Gandhi’s tenure as PM have been made for the big screen and have also faced censorship issues. Here, take a look.

Indira Gandhi was an Indian politician and stateswoman. She became the first woman to serve the nation as Prime Minister, holding the seat from 1966 to 1977. During her reign, India won the war against Pakistan in 1971, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. She was later assassinated on 31 October 1984.

Indira Gandhi Based Movies

From 1975 to 1977, Indira Gandhi imposed a national Emergency in June, after she was found guilty of electoral malpractice during her election campaign.

Jayaprakash Narayan led a mass movement demanding her resignation. Following this, she declared an Emergency to restore order and protect national stability.

Several filmmakers have tried to portray Indira Gandhi’s era, highlighting the challenges and issues that arose during her tenure. However, the films often spark debate and controversy, leading to restrictions on coming to the big screen due to censorship. Here, take a look at the movies that faced these issues.

Emergency on Netflix

The movie stars Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi. It follows the hustle and struggle of the former Indian Prime Minister, after she was accused of electoral malpractices, which led her to declare an Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kissa Kursi Ka on YouTube

Directed by Amrit Nahata, the movie is a political satire. It portrayed the duration of Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. It focused on how the power was being misused, and the battle between a cunning and corrupt politician, Ganga Ram, played by Manohar Singh and Janata, played by Shabana Azmi.

Indu Sarkar on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie revolves around the character of Indu, played by Kirti Kulhari. During the Emergency, Indu’s husband, a government employee, decides to take advantage of the situation happening around the nation and move ahead in his career. Eventually, Indu came forward and turned against him for exploiting human rights. (Agencies)

