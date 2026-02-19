Arunachal: APCC seeks Article 371(H) amendment, raises dam and forest concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday sought an amendment to Article 371(H) to ensure stronger constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy for the state, while also raising concerns over mega dam projects and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram led a delegation of leaders and submitted a memorandum to AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, seeking his intervention on the issues.

A party communiqué informed here that the memorandum highlighted the environmental, ecological and socio-economic implications of large dam projects in the region and flagged concerns relating to the protection of indigenous rights, environmental security and sustainable development in the state.

Article 371(H) is a special constitutional provision that grants unique administrative powers to Arunachal Pradesh in view of its strategic location, sensitive international borders and distinct socio-cultural composition.

Under this provision, the Governor has special responsibility with regard to law and order in the state and can exercise individual judgement in this matter after consulting the Council of Ministers.

It also empowers the State Assembly to determine the number of seats and its structure, ensuring flexibility in governance.

