Under-construction Dibang hydel project in Arunachal achieves key breakthrough

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 2,880 MW under-construction Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh achieved a significant construction milestone on Tuesday with the successful daylighting of diversion tunnel-3 (DT-3), marking steady progress in one of India's largest hydropower developments.

NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh symbolically initiated the final blast marking the breakthrough by pressing the control button in the presence of NHPC Executive Director and Head of Project Narender Kumar, Executive Director (Project Monitoring & Support Group) Umesh Kumar Nand, and other officials from NHPC and L&T, signifying the completion of the tunnel's excavation works.

NHPC officials informed here on Wednesday that the achievement marked a key step in advancing construction activities and ensuring smooth river diversion works for the project.

Senior officials lauded the coordinated efforts of engineers, workers and contractors involved in the challenging task, noting that such milestones would help maintain the pace of construction and meet upcoming project targets.

The daylighting of DT-3 marks an important phase in the overall execution plan of the project.

Singh congratulated the workers, engineers and all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in achieving the milestone. He expressed hope that the teams of NHPC and its associate contractors would continue to work in close coordination to accomplish the remaining milestones and ensure the project's timely completion.

NHPC is developing the Dibang Multipurpose Project on the Dibang River in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh with an installed capacity of 2,880 MW through 12 units of 240 MW each. Once completed, the project is expected to generate over 11,000 million units of electricity annually and serve as a major flood moderation and water storage initiative in the region.

