Arunachal: APCC seeks clarity over alleged Chinese encroachment in Taksing sector

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday raised concern over reports of alleged Chinese encroachment and settlement activity in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district, demanding clarification from the Centre.

APCC president Bosiram Sirm, addressing a press conference in Itanagar, said that if the reports were true, they would amount to a serious violation of India's sovereignty and pose a national security concern.

The party questioned the Union government over what it described as repeated Chinese assertions and alleged incursions in Arunachal Pradesh, seeking details on the timing of any such activity and steps taken to restore the status quo.

The Congress also urged transparency and called for firm action to safeguard India's territorial integrity, stating that national security should not be treated as a political issue.

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