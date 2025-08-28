Arunachal: APCC slams Rijiju over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday strongly condemned Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju for his recent remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, terming it as ‘indecent personal attacks and character assassination’.

In a statement issued here, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Chera Taya alleged that Rijiju’s comments were an attempt to divert public attention from ‘his own failures as a leader and Union Minister’.

“It is unfortunate and shameful to hear a union minister stoop to such a low level of discourse, which only reflects the true nature, behaviour, and political culture of the BJP,” Taya said, adding that Rijiju, once seen as a national figure, had reduced himself to ‘using the language and tone of his right-wing brigade’.

Rijiju on Saturday last hit out at Gandhi, saying that his own party MPs “get uncomfortable” when he speaks in Parliament and are apprehensive that he will do “anap-shanap baatein” and the party will have to bear the consequences.

The APCC in its statement accused the BJP-led government of electoral malpractices, claiming that “vote theft, booth capturing, cash-for-vote practices, and inaction of election officers” marred the polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

It further described Rijiju as the “Union Minister of Unparliamentary Affairs,” alleging he had forgotten his role in governance and was still “manifesting his habitual role of opposition.”

The opposition party also criticised the Centre and state BJP government on issues including border disputes with Assam, the construction of mega dams on the Siang River, and the ‘limited legislative powers’ of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly under Article 371(H).

