Arunachal: Armed Forces Flag Day to support families of disabled soldiers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Armed Forces Flag Day, observed every year on December 7, will once again highlight the nation’s collective responsibility to support soldiers who have sacrificed their lives or health in the line of duty.

The day serves as a reminder of the courage, dedication and selfless service of the Indian Armed Forces and aims to generate funds for the welfare of military personnel and their families.

Instituted in 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day is dedicated to honouring the Army, Navy and Air Force for their role in guarding the country’s sovereignty.

Over the decades, the day has become an important occasion for citizens to express gratitude by contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which supports ex-servicemen, war widows and disabled soldiers.

As part of the annual observance, small flag pins and car stickers are sold to the public to raise donations. The funds collected are used to provide financial assistance to the widows and children of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice, as well as to personnel disabled in enemy action.

The fund also extends support to destitute and economically distressed ex-servicemen and their dependants.

On December 7, ex-servicemen in Arunachal Pradesh will move across public places, pinning miniature flags on citizens and collecting contributions for the noble cause.

The Department of Sainik Welfare-cum-Rajya Sainik Board, in a release on Thursday, appealed to the people to respond generously and uphold the spirit of solidarity with the armed forces community.

