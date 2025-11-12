Arunachal: Arms deposit ordered ahead of panchayat polls in Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a bid to ensure the free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the upcoming panchayat election in Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled for next month, the District Magistrate of Upper Siang, Talo Jerang, directed all licensed firearm holders in the district to deposit their weapons with their respective police stations by November 30. According to the official order, firearm licensees under the Yingkiong circle, including Likor and Palling villages, must deposit their arms with the officer-in-charge of Yingkiong Police Station. Those under the Mariyang and Mopom circles must deposit theirs at Mariyang Police Station, while licensees under the Geku, Katan, and Pobe circles are required to submit their firearms at the Geku Outpost. Similarly, holders under the Jengging circle must deposit their arms with the officer-in-charge of Jengging Police Station.

