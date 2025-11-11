Arunachal: State Election Commission holds training for Panchayat poll master trainers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday conducted a one-day state-level training programme for district-level master trainers in preparation for the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections.

The training, held in Itanagar, aimed to ensure effective, error-free, and transparent conduct of elections across the state.

State Election Commissioner Rinchen Tashi emphasised the crucial role of master trainers in guiding polling personnel at the district and field levels. He stressed that thorough and meticulous training is essential to ensure free and fair elections.

Tashi urged all participants to familiarize themselves with election-related Acts, rules, and step-by-step procedures so that they can effectively train presiding and polling officers in their respective districts. He further highlighted the importance of hands-on mock exercises, including ballot box handling, statutory form filling, and strict adherence to all relevant provisions of election laws at both the state and district levels.

Earlier, State Election Commission Secretary Taru Talo briefed the participants on the objectives of the training programme.

The resource persons included Dr A. K. Mishra, SLO (NSS), DHTE, Itanagar, and N. K. Chaurasia, Assistant Director, SCERT, who provided detailed insights into polling procedures and conducted practical sessions on ballot boxes, mock exercises, and interactive rounds to clarify doubts.

Also Read: Governor assures robust security for panchayat polls in the TCL region