Arunachal: Army to scale up welfare funding, strengthen border coordination in Anjaw

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Army announced plans to increase its civilian welfare funding under Project Sadbhavana to Rs 1.50 crore in Arunachal Pradesh's strategically important Anjaw district, a senior military official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the second Civil-Military Fusion Meeting in Anjaw, 82 Mountain Brigade Commander Brigadier Jaspreet Singh highlighted the strategic importance of the region due to its proximity to the international border. He said the Army had already spent Rs 1 crore on welfare initiatives, including Walong Day celebrations, and would enhance the allocation for future community development projects.

The meeting, chaired by Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, focused on strengthening coordination between civil administration and the armed forces in areas of infrastructure, border security and public welfare.

Officials discussed issues including land disputes affecting military infrastructure, unauthorised movement near border gates, power supply expansion, and road connectivity. The Army also raised concerns over low participation in Agniveer recruitment drives and called for greater awareness campaigns.

Authorities said efforts were underway to improve connectivity and public facilities in the border district, with both civil and military agencies committing to closer cooperation.

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