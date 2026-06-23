Indian Army Organises Medical Camp for Ex-Servicemen and Dependents at Rupai

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Red Shield Gunners, under the aegis of Spear Corps, organised a medical camp for ex-servicemen and their dependents at Rupai on Saturday. The initiative was aimed at extending healthcare support to the veteran community and reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment towards the welfare and well-being of ex-servicemen and their families.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 150 ex-servicemen, veer naris and their dependents. A dedicated medical team conducted comprehensive health check-ups, medical consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar screening, dental inspections, and provided specialist medical advice.

Also Read: Medical and Eye Care Camp at Pangsau Pass Benefits Nearly 400 Myanmar Villagers