Arunachal: Army’s spear corps sets out to scale Mt. Gorichen

LIKABALI: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps on Wednesday flagged off a Mountaineering Expedition from Lekhabali Military Station to conquer Mt. Gorichen (6,488 m), the highest scalable peak of Arunachal Pradesh. Towering majestically in the Eastern Himalayas, Mt. Gorichen stands as a symbol of resilience, endurance and adventure.

A spirited contingent of Indian Army soldiers embarked on this challenging mission, determined to script a saga of courage and grit. The expedition aims to test physical limits, foster teamwork and inspire the youth of Arunachal Pradesh towards adventure, discipline and national pride.

Through such endeavours, the Indian Army continues to strengthen its deep bond with the people of Arunachal Pradesh while upholding the ethos of courage, commitment and service to the Nation, stated a press release.

