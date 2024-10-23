Arunachal Assembly Conducts Second Sitting of Public Accounts Committee

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The second sitting of the Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh began here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Dr Mohesh Chai at the assembly premises.

During the two-day event, thirteen government departments would be called for taking oral evidence relating to the paragraphs reflected in the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, an official communique informed.

PAC members Wanglin Lowangdong and Toko Tatung along with officials including the Principal Accountant General, Commissioner Finance, Secretary Planning, and Secretary APLA, were present along with other members who would attend the sitting on Wednesday.

The Chairman and PAC members stressed the need for accountability, transparency and proper use of the public funds while the Assembly secretary delivered the introductory speech on Tuesday, the communique added.

