Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly: Ten election petitions filed in High Court

ITANAGAR: As many as 10 election petitions have been filed in respect of the elections to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, an official said.

In a letter addressed to district election officers (DEOs) recently, Joint Chief Electoral officer Liken Koyu disclosed that the petitions have been filed before the Itanagar permanent bench of Gauhati High Court in connection with conduct of general election to state legislative assembly this year.

The letter, however, didn't mention the grounds on which the election petitions were filed. Congress candidate Kompu Dolo filed the petition against winning BJP candidate Hayeng Mangfi from Chayang Tajo assembly seat while NPP candidate Nyasam Jongsam filed a petition against Tesam Pongte from Changlang North assembly seat.

Interestingly, Drishyamuni Chakma filed a petition against the Election Commission of India and seven others from Bordumsa- Diyun constituency.

Former chief minister Geogong Apang, who contested from Nari - Koyu seat, lodged a complaint against BJP's Tojir Kadu while Doba Lamnio of BJP filed a case against Congress' Kumar Waii from Bameng seat.

BJPs Nyamar Karbak has filed a case against NPP's Pesi Jilen from Liromoba assembly constituency while Tadar Mangku who lost the election, filed a petition to Tai Nikio from Nyapin seat.

The petitions range from hiding government quarter allotment to not mentioning that one is a government contractor in the nomination papers. Former Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak alleged his NPP opponent Pesi Jilen of not mentioning that he occupied a government quarter in his nomination papers filed with the returning officer.

Former Education minister Taba Tedir accused his opponent Toko Tatung of not disclosing that he was a contractor, carrying out government works in his nomination papers. The northeastern state went to polls for the 60 assembly seats on April 19 last simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

The results of the assembly elections were declared on June 2. The ruling BJP won 46 seats in the state, followed by National People's Party 5, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) 3, People's Party of Arunachal 2, Congress 1 and Independents 3, respectively.

