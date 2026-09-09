Arunachal Assembly Passes Three Bills to Boost MSMEs, Fire Services and Airport Development

CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed three key government bills aimed at facilitating the growth of MSMEs, strengthening fire and emergency services and promoting planned development around the state's airports.

The bills were passed by voice vote after being introduced and taken up for deliberations in the House.

Industries Minister Nyato Dukam introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation, Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2026, which seeks to create a more facilitative environment for setting up and operating MSMEs in the state.

The proposed legislation provides for exemption from certain approvals and inspections for MSMEs, with the objective of promoting inclusive economic growth, generating employment and encouraging entrepreneurship.

The Bill, however, seeks to retain existing safeguards relating to public health and safety, tribal land rights, forest laws and labour welfare.

Home Minister Mama Natung introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services (Amendment) Bill in its amended form. The legislation seeks to amend provisions of the existing Fire and Emergency Services law, particularly those relating to references to the National Building Code.

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