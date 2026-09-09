Arunachal: CRPF distributes sewing machines to women in Tirap

KHONSA: The 36th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Khonsa, organised a Civic Action Programme (CAP) in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, focusing on women's empowerment and livelihood generation.

The programme was attended by CRPF DIG (Operations), Dibrugarh, Prabhakar Tripathi; 36th Battalion Commandant Lamkhokam Lhoujem; Tirap Deputy Commissioner Badonlum Tawsik; CMO (SG)/Commandant Dr Api Bagra and other senior officers and personnel.

As part of the initiative, 16 sewing machines along with accessories were distributed to needy women from Khonsa and Dadam circles. The programme aims to promote self-employment, skill development and economic empowerment among women from underprivileged sections.

To ensure effective utilisation of the machines, the CRPF will also conduct free tailoring training at the unit headquarters in Khonsa. The training is expected to equip beneficiaries with the necessary skills to establish sustainable sources of income.

Addressing the gathering, Tripathi said the CRPF remains committed to serving the public alongside its responsibility of safeguarding the nation. He emphasised the importance of skill development and self-employment in enabling women to become economically self-reliant, stated a press release.

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