Arunachal: ASTBAC raises concern over ILP notification, illegal migration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASTBAC) on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the reported rise of illegal migrants, including alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and Tibetan refugees, stating that the issue poses a significant threat to the identity, land rights, and constitutional safeguards of the indigenous tribal communities of the state.

Addressing a press conference here, members of the committee alleged that confusion has surfaced following the implementation of a new gazetted notification related to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system issued on March 26 last. According to ASTBAC, certain old ILP rules and guidelines were allegedly reintroduced through the notification, leading to uncertainty among the public regarding the present regulatory framework governing entry and stay in the frontier state. The committee further alleged irregularities in the handling and interpretation of the notification process by the concerned authorities. It accused the political department of creating administrative ambiguity over the implementation of ILP regulations, which, it claimed, has triggered widespread confusion among citizens and stakeholders.

ASTBAC members said the matter has raised serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the proper enforcement of laws meant to safeguard the interests of indigenous tribal populations.

The ILP system in Arunachal Pradesh is regulated under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, a colonial-era law designed to protect the demographic and cultural identity of tribal communities in the Northeast by restricting the entry of outsiders into protected areas.

Under the ILP regime, non-residents are required to obtain official permits before entering Arunachal Pradesh. The system is considered a crucial legal safeguard for preserving the socio-cultural fabric, customary rights, and land ownership patterns of the indigenous tribes of the state.

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