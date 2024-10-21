Arunachal Athletes Bring Home Bronze Medals At National Taekwondo Championship

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh’s Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak made their mark at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and 13th Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.
Both athletes, showcasing the state's growing presence, secured bronze medals at the national-level event that attracted the country's top talent.
Khinsan Wangsu showed her remarkable skill in the senior under-30 female individual Poomsae category, clinching the second bronze medal in a competitive field.
Margam Karbak matched Kinsan Wangsu's achievement by winning the bronze medal in the senior under 60 male individual Poomsae category, demonstrating his experience and skill.
Under the auspices of the Taekwondo Federation of India and supported by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, the championship brought together top athletes from across the nation.
General Secretary of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association, Likha Robin, expressed immense pride and joy in the successful accomplishment of both athletes, remarking, "Khinsan and Margam’s victories reflect the hard work, commitment, and talent present within our Taekwondo community."
"Their performances are a source of inspiration, and we anticipate many more achievements as the sport continues to grow in our state," Robin added.
