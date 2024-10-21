Arunachal Athletes Bring Home Bronze Medals At National Taekwondo Championship

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh’s Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak made their mark at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and 13th Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

Both athletes, showcasing the state's growing presence, secured bronze medals at the national-level event that attracted the country's top talent.

Khinsan Wangsu showed her remarkable skill in the senior under-30 female individual Poomsae category, clinching the second bronze medal in a competitive field.

Margam Karbak matched Kinsan Wangsu's achievement by winning the bronze medal in the senior under 60 male individual Poomsae category, demonstrating his experience and skill.