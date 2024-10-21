Arunachal: Constable Opens Fire At Resort; Detained

ITANAGAR: In an unexpected turn of event, a security personnel of the 151 IRBn Namsangmukh unit has been detained after a shocking incident came to light on the night of October 18, 2024.

The cop has been identified as Constable Bijoy Dodum, attached to the Security Cell in Itanagar. He has been accused of wielding his service rifle at a resort near KVK Deomali in Tirap District at around 11:30 PM.

It came to the fore when a video of Dodum, using his weapon, flooded social media, raising serious concerns among local residents.