Arunachal: Constable Opens Fire At Resort; Detained

ITANAGAR: In an unexpected turn of event, a security personnel of the 151 IRBn Namsangmukh unit has been detained after a shocking incident came to light on the night of October 18, 2024.
The cop has been identified as Constable Bijoy Dodum, attached to the Security Cell in Itanagar. He has been accused of wielding his service rifle at a resort near KVK Deomali in Tirap District at around 11:30 PM.
It came to the fore when a video of Dodum, using his weapon, flooded social media, raising serious concerns among local residents.
According to reports, the constable admitted to firing five rounds from his service rifle, an AK-47. Local authorities were promptly notified about this incident, following which, a preliminary interrogation was carried out which revealed Dodum's involvement.
The area near KVK Deomali was thoroughly searched, leading to the discovery of three fired shells.
A medical examination was conducted at CHC Deomali after Dodum’s apprehension from Forest IB Deomali. His service rifle and 25 live rounds of remaining ammunition were confiscated.
ALSO READ: Arunachal Pradesh: Centre Assures Redressal of Farming Issues
ALSO WATCH: