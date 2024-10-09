Arunachal: Awareness Program on Nature Conservation Organized by NIHE

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The northeast regional center of G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE), organized a two-day awareness programme on nature conservation, as part of celebration of Wildlife Week from Tuesday.

The programme was jointly organized with the state Environment, Forests and Climate Change department and Himalayan Universit. The initiative aims at enhancing knowledge of wildlife conservation and promotes the awareness of biodiversity conservation.

On Tuesday an awareness programme was held at Himalayan University, in which vice chancellor of the varsity Prof K Venugopal Rao graced the occasion.

Head of NERC Dr Devendra Kumar briefed about the importance of Wildlife Week, followed by keynote presentations on wild edible plant diversity of North-East India and wildlife monitoring and conservation techniques, delivered by Dr Wishfully Mylliemngap and Dr M S Sarkar, both scientists at NERC-GBPNIHE. Quiz and photography competitions were also held, where all the students from different departments of the university took active part.

Altogether 120 participants attended the events including faculty and students of Himalayan University, ZSI-APRC and NERC-GBPNIHE besides, staff of Itanagar Biological Park.

