Arunachal Pradesh: Marathon Marks National Wildlife Week Celebrations in Tirap District

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Dangpho Pansa and Pilai Wangsa won the men’s and women’s category of a marathon organized on Monday by the Deomali Forest Division in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, as a part of the National Wildlife Week celebrations.

Pansa was followed by Phochun Chingkhowam in second and Sapwang Songthing in third place. Naohi Wangpan and Chumto Hodong came second and third in the women’s category. The winners of the marathon were presented with prizes. As many as 75 students from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, volunteers from NSS and NCC units of the college participated in the marathon. Earlier, Bordurai range forest officer Mitinam Jamoh, who flagged off the event, highlighted the community’s dedication to environmental preservation and youth wellness.

Deomali range forest officer Diwang Lowang and Jamoh emphasized the importance of environmental awareness and wildlife protection in fostering a harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

NSS programme officer Ngamwang Lowang spoke to the participants about the significance of physical fitness and mental well-being, encouraging students to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The event was organized by the Deomali Forest Division in collaboration with the NSS unit of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali.

Also Read: Assam: Wildlife Week celebrated at Chaiduar College: A lively display of Camaraderie (sentinelassam.com)