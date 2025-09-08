Arunachal: AWKDSU defers West Kameng Bandh after MLA’s assurance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has decided to temporarily defer its proposed 24-hour district-wide bandh, which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

The bandh has been put on hold until September 17 following assurances from all four elected MLAs of West Kameng district that the issue of 12 transferred teachers failing to join their postings will be addressed on priority with the state government and the education department.

The assurance was made during a joint consultative meeting held Sunday morning, where the legislators urged AWKDSU to reconsider the bandh and sought time until September 17 to initiate concrete action and ensure compliance by the erring teachers.

Speaking to the media, AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow said, “We have carefully considered the appeal made by our four local MLAs and, respecting their assurance and commitment, we have decided to put the bandh call on hold until September 17,”.

However, he cautioned, if the matter remains unresolved within this time frame, and the 12 transferred teachers still fail to join their respective postings, AWKDSU will have no option but to go ahead with the bandh.

The union maintained that its demand remains non-negotiable, the immediate joining of all 12 teachers to their designated postings in West Kameng District.

It clarified that the deferment has been granted only out of respect for the elected representatives’ assurance and to maintain peace and harmony in the district.

Issue vice chairman and All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union (AARSU) president David Jebisow, stressed that while the bandh has been postponed, the student community must remain vigilant and united.

He added that if the deadline passes without resolution, the democratic movement will intensify further.

AWKDSU also appealed to students, parents, community-based organisations, and the general public to extend continued support and cooperation towards the movement, which it said is crucial for ensuring timely and proper education for the younger generation of the district.

Also Read: Arunachal: Transport department official arrested in luxury vehicle smuggling racket

Also Watch: