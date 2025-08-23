Indian Army rescues injured police constable in Arunachal’s West Kameng district

CORRESPONDENTS

TEZPUR/ITANAGAR: Demonstrating courage and compassion beyond the call of duty, troops of the Tezpur Gajraj Corps, Indian Army, successfully conducted a daring rescue operation in the late hours of 20/21 August in the remote RR hill region of Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was launched after urgent information was received regarding a critically injured police personal from Bomdila police station who had sustained a skull fracture. Braving dense forests and challenging terrain at night, the Army team reached the location, administered essential first aid and medical care, and ensured his safe evacuation to Tezpur for advanced treatment.

This prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the Army, Police, and civil administration. It stands as a true reflection of the Indian Army’s ethos of ‘Service Before Self’—where valour, compassion, and commitment to humanity remain paramount.

The Indian Army extended heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the brave policeman. The operation reaffirmed the Army’s role as a pillar of reassurance and solidarity for the people of the North East, upholding the finest traditions of service, humanity, and national responsibility.

Also Read: Arunachal Deputy CM highlights strategic importance of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Also Watch: