Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin

Itanagar: As part of their relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking under the 'Operation Dawn' initiative, Banderdewa Police in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended an inter-state drug peddler and seized a significant quantity of suspected heroin from his possession, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said that based on credible information about the illegal trafficking of drugs from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh on a scooter, the Banderdewa Police were immediately alerted. Despite an attempt to intercept the suspect at the Banderdewa check gate, the vehicle evaded and continued towards Naharlagun.

A police team, comprising Banderdewa PS officer-in-charge Inspector Kipa Hamak, Assistant Sub-Inspector L P Mema, and constables T Bomdom and R Tsering, pursued the suspect under the supervision of SP Naharlagun.

The team successfully intercepted the vehicle at Borum village in Naharlagun and apprehended the suspect, identified as Babul Islam (38), a resident of No. 2 Ahmedpur village under Bihpuria PS in Assam's Lakhimpur district. During the search, the police recovered a soap case containing suspected heroin, weighing 13.46 grams, from his possession.

A case has been registered at Banderdewa PS under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the accused, Babul Islam, was arrested and is currently in police custody, the SP added.

