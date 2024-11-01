Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Online Fraudster from Barpeta, Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a major breakthrough, Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun Police has arrested an online fraudster from Barpeta district, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said on Wednesday.

Gambo said that a Naharlagun Police team comprising Sub Inspector Vivek Linggi, and constables Lam Tsering, Punyo Tari, and Sanu Raj T, under the supervision of SP Naharlagun and the Naharlagun PS officer-in-charge Inspector K Dev, successfully arrested an alleged online fraudster, Yakub Ali (30), from Chunbari village, Kalpani, district Barpeta, Assam. The arrest was made in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 81/24 under Section 420 IPC.

The accused, Yakub Ali, allegedly ran a fraudulent scheme through online platforms Vio5globel.com and the OKX App. Through these platforms, he enticed individuals to invest in a supposed networking business, promising high returns. After collecting funds from numerous victims, he transferred the money to his OKX App account, converting it into USDT (cryptocurrency). Ali reportedly created multiple accounts for victims on Vio5globel.com, luring them to deposit money with promises of doubling their investment. Although virtual funds appeared in their accounts, victims were unable to withdraw them.

After amassing a significant amount, Ali shut down the Vio5globel.com account and went into hiding. However, the Naharlagun Police, using a combination of technical and traditional investigative methods, traced his hideout to Barpeta. With the assistance from Assam Police, Yakub Ali was apprehended on Tuesday, the SP said, adding that the accused has been produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Yupia, and placed under five days’ police custody for further investigation.

