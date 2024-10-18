Arunachal: Bhalukpong Police Seize 150 kg of Cannabis in Major Drug Haul

Our correspondent

Itanagar: In a major drug haul, Bhalukpong Police in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh seized 30 packets of pressed cannabis, weighing approximately 150 kg, during the routine checking at the Bhalukpong check gate on Wednesday, police said.

The illicit narcotics put in white polythenes were being transported in an Assam registered vehicle driven by one Thulunga Wary, a resident of No. 1 Sibiary village, Hugrajuli, under the Dhekiajuli police station in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

He was arrested, and a case has been registered at Bhalukpong Police Station under Section 20(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the narcotic items were procured from Kalaktang (in West Kameng) and supposed to be delivered in Assam.

The operation was led by Bhalukpong PS officer-in-charge Inspector Thumgon Tali with the support of Assistant Sub-Inspector Thutan Tsering, head constables K Mamai, G Desisow, K Pabing, D R Ramchiary, constable R Saikia, constable (driver) Govind Naloiju, and SB staff.

The team operated under the guidance of Bhalukpong SDPO Pawan Kumar Yadav and, overall, the supervision of West Kameng SP Sudhanshu Dhama.

This is the third arrest made by Bhalukpong police in a drug related case in a month while fighting against drug trafficking under the ‘Operation Dawn’ initiative.

On October 8, Bhalukpong police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 5.66 grams of suspected heroin from one of them, and four persons were arrested on October 3 with the recovery of 2 grams of heroin from them.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Cannabis Worth 150 Kgs Seized in Bhalukpong; 1 Held

Also Watch: