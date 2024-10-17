Arunachal Pradesh: Cannabis Worth 150 Kgs Seized in Bhalukpong; 1 Held

BHALUKPONG: In a major haul of drugs, the Bhalukpong police arrested one person and recovered as much as 150 kilograms of cannabis during routine checking at the Bhalukpong Police Check Gate on Monday morning.

Cannabis weighing about 150 kg has been recovered after a routine check at the Bhalukpong Police Check Gate. It was neatly packed in 30 white plastic bags under the Maruti Swift Dzire bearing Registration No AS-01-FX-6744 driven by Thulunga Wary, a resident of Sibiary village under Sonitpur district, Assam.

Preliminary investigations have disclosed that the cannabis originates from Kalaktang in West Kameng district. It was apparently on its way to Assam. A person named Wary has been arrested and is being prosecuted under Bhalukpong Police Station Case No. 12/24, U/S 20(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Inspector Thumgon Tali of Bhalukpong Police Station, Officer-in-charge led the operation and took support from Assistant Sub-Inspector Thutan Tsering and a team of committed officers. In the team were Head Constables Thutan Tashi, Kamshyam Mamai, Gollo Desisow, and Bodo Yamchodu and Constables Daki Sagro, Langha Peter, Tosa Natung, and Honwang Wangsu.

It was headed by Pawan Kumar Yadav, IPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhalukpong, and coordinated by Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS, Superintendent of Police for West Kameng District.

This is the third drug-related arrest within a month in Bhalukpong, reflecting the commitment to 'Operation Dawn: Initiatives for War against Drugs'.

The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to intensify their efforts in the fight against drug trafficking in the region. The menace should be curbed since it is a threat majorly affecting public safety and health.

Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) office went up in smoke today as factional clashes erupted among students who said they split into two to protest the alleged election team bias during the electoral process that began today.

Contestants and their supporters claim that the election team was resorting to unfair practices to favor them.

With tensions running high, there were violent clashes between rival groups of supporters and stone-throwing incidents, disrupting the polling process.