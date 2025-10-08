Arunachal: Bikers embark on 1,000 km tribute ride to honour 1962 war heroes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A group of 20 bikers on Tuesday embarked on an eight-day, 1,000-km motorcycle expedition from Tawang to Walong in Anjaw district to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of Walong Day and pay tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Sino-India War. The expedition was jointly flagged off from the Tawang parade ground by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Colonel M Upadhyay, among others, an official said. Addressing the riders, Col Upadhyay reaffirmed the Indian Army’s unwavering preparedness and commitment to national defence. “We are prepared for any contingency imposed upon us. We will defend our nation and ensure the safety and security of every citizen for a Viksit Bharat, a proud India,” he said. He urged the participants to carry forward the message of peace, prosperity, adventure, and youthfulness, spreading positivity throughout their journey. The MLA paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 war at Walong, Bumla, Kenzamani, Dzela, and other battle sites. “This ride is not just an expedition, it is a journey of remembrance, pride, and patriotism,” he said, expressing gratitude to the organisers for dedicating the event as a living homage to the fallen heroes.

