Arunachal: Man held for woman’s murder in Chimpu

ITANAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a man in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman whose decomposed body was discovered buried beneath the kitchen floor of a rented bamboo-thatched house in Chimpu-I, near the Power House area.

The body, believed to be that of a woman aged between 55 and 60 years, was recovered on September 23, after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the house.

Police teams later uncovered the body during inspection, triggering a murder investigation.

According to Itanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Kengo Dirchi, the house belonged to 63-year-old Kamal Pradhan, who had been missing since the discovery of the body, raising immediate suspicion of his involvement.

Following sustained investigation and intelligence inputs, a special police team led by DySP Dirchi, along with Chimpu Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Neeraj Nishant and other personnel, conducted a pre-dawn raid on October 6 at Majuli Pathar in Assam, where the suspect was apprehended.

“The accused, Kamal Pradhan, has been taken into custody for interrogation. Further investigation is underway,” Dirchi said.

Police have sent DNA, viscera, and forensic samples for laboratory analysis to establish the identity of the victim and confirm the exact cause of death. Officials said the results of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports would be crucial in determining the sequence of events leading to the crime.

