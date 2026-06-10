Arunachal: BJP candidate Tai Tagak's Rajya Sabha nomination found valid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The nomination papers filed by BJP candidate Tai Tagak for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh were scrutinised and found valid on Tuesday, officials said. The scrutiny was conducted at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat by Returning Officer-cum-Secretary of the Assembly Tadar Meena and Assistant Returning Officer Longman Ronrang in the presence of Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Observer Pawan Kumar Sain, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu, the candidate and his representatives.

Assembly officials said the two sets of nomination papers submitted by Tagak were examined and found to be in order, following which he was declared a validly nominated candidate for the Council of States.

Tagak had filed his nomination papers on Monday.

With the BJP holding 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly, his election to the Rajya Sabha is widely expected to be a formality. The People's Party of Arunachal has six MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party three, while the Congress and National People's Party have one member each. Three legislators are Independents.

Also read: Senior BJP leader Tai Tagak files nomination for Arunachal Rajya Sabha seat