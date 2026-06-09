Senior BJP leader Tai Tagak files nomination for Arunachal Rajya Sabha seat

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ITANAGAR: Senior BJP leader Tai Tagak filed his nomination on Monday for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh, with polling scheduled for June 18.

Tagak submitted his nomination papers before Returning Officer Tadar Meena at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Itanagar. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Home Minister Mama Natung, among others. Party leaders said Tagak had been associated with the BJP for several years and had played a key role in strengthening its organisational base in the State.

The election has been necessitated due to the completion of the term of incumbent MP Nabam Rebia, which is set to end on June 23. With the BJP holding a strong majority in the 60-member Assembly, Tagak was widely expected to secure victory in the election.

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