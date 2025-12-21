Arunachal: BJP dominates Itanagar civic polls, PPA secures majority in PMC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a decisive victory in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections, winning a commanding majority of wards, as results were declared on Saturday, officials said.

The regional People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) emerged as the dominant force in the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) elections, winning five of the eight wards, State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Taru Talo informed.

The counting of votes was held on Saturday.

According to the final results, the BJP emerged victorious in 14 IMC wards, including four uncontested seats, out of a total of 20 wards, underscoring the party's strong organizational presence in the state capital.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to win three seats, including Ward 9, Ward 11 and Ward 12, while an independent candidate, Yam Nayam, won Ward 3. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also opened its account with victories in Wards 2 and 15, the official said.

Among the notable winners from the ruling BJP, Lokam Sikio secured a convincing victory in Ward 1, while Likha Nari Tadar won in Ward 16. BJP candidates also registered comfortable wins in Wards 17 and 18, with Nabam Yabi Tadu and Gigi Rena winning by large margins.

Earlier, four BJP candidates-Gyanur Mema (Ward 5), Kabak Sumpa (Ward 7), Ngurang Yache (Ward 8) and Toko Tabin Camdir (Ward 19)-were elected unopposed.

As many as nine women won the IMC polls.

Talo added that the counting process for both IMC and PMC, conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), was completed smoothly under tight security arrangements, and no untoward incidents were reported during the counting.

The IMC results are being seen as a significant indicator of the BJP's continued electoral dominance in urban local body politics in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the PMC, PPA candidates registered victories in Wards 1 to 5, including Tagom Padung (Ward 1), Mem Tamut (Ward 2), Oyon Pabin (Ward 3), Kamin Lego (Ward 4) and Rahul Tamuk (Ward 5).

The BJP secured only two wards, with Mary Gao winning Ward 6 and Pema Dolma Moyong clinching Ward 7, the official said, adding that Ward 8 was won by independent candidate Oni Tamuk. The opposition Congress failed to open its account in both the Itanagar and Pasighat civic bodies.

A total of four women emerged victorious in the PMC polls.

