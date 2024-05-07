Arunachal BJP Expels 28 Members for Contesting Against Party Candidates

GUWAHATI: The BJP unit in Arunachal Pradesh expelled 28 party members for six years on Tuesday. They were expelled because they ran in elections against the party's official candidates in their Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies.
In an announcement today, the BJP unit in Arunachal Pradesh stated that certain individuals contested in the 2024 Parliamentary and Assembly elections in their respective constituencies against the official party candidates.
Following a recommendation from the State Disciplinary Action Committee chaired by Tarh Tarak, the party has expelled them for six years, effective immediately from the date of the expulsion order.
Here is the list of party members and their constituencies:
1. Yeshi Tsewang - NPP
2. Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey - NCP
3. Tenzing Nyima Glow - Independent
4. Nabam Vivek - PPA
5. Mayu Taring - NPP
6. Er. Tadar Mangku - PPA
7. Dikto Yekar - NPP
8. Ajay Murtem - NPP
9. Tabe Doni - NPP
10. Moli Riba - Independent
11. Gokar Basar - NPP
12. Jarkar Gamlin - PPA
13. Taja Bonung - NPP
14. Nobeng Burang - PPA
15. Tapi Darang - NPP
16. Oken Tayeng - PPA
17. Badan Tayeng - NPP
18. Likha Soni - NCP
19. Laisam Simai - Independent
20. Temphu Ngemu - NPP
21. Dikhom Kitnya - NPP
22. Wanglam Sawin (MLA) - Independent
23. Yang Sen Matey - NCP
24. Honting Wangpan - PPA
25. Jowang Hosai - NCP
26. Panjam Wangsa - NPP
27. Nokchai Boham - PPA
28. Tamat Gamoh – Independent
Earlier, Techi Rana, an independent MP candidate from Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, claimed that the polling agents of BJP and INC had agreed to share equal votes during the electoral process held at 24-Kheel polling station under Sagalee constituency.
Rana, in a representation submitted to the state chief electoral officer (CEO), has alleged that an audio clip doing around various social media platforms, confirms the authenticity of his claims, and thereby confirming the electoral misconduct.
He has appealed to the CEO to initiate time bound action against the responsible polling officers, including the presiding officer for negligence; thereby, to conduct fresh repoll.
