Arunachal BJP Expels 28 Members for Contesting Against Party Candidates

GUWAHATI: The BJP unit in Arunachal Pradesh expelled 28 party members for six years on Tuesday. They were expelled because they ran in elections against the party's official candidates in their Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies.

In an announcement today, the BJP unit in Arunachal Pradesh stated that certain individuals contested in the 2024 Parliamentary and Assembly elections in their respective constituencies against the official party candidates.

Following a recommendation from the State Disciplinary Action Committee chaired by Tarh Tarak, the party has expelled them for six years, effective immediately from the date of the expulsion order.