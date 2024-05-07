Arunachal News

Arunachal BJP Expels 28 Members for Contesting Against Party Candidates

The party has expelled them for six years, effective immediately from the date of the expulsion order.
GUWAHATI: The BJP unit in Arunachal Pradesh expelled 28 party members for six years on Tuesday. They were expelled because they ran in elections against the party's official candidates in their Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies.

In an announcement today, the BJP unit in Arunachal Pradesh stated that certain individuals contested in the 2024 Parliamentary and Assembly elections in their respective constituencies against the official party candidates.

Following a recommendation from the State Disciplinary Action Committee chaired by Tarh Tarak, the party has expelled them for six years, effective immediately from the date of the expulsion order.

Here is the list of party members and their constituencies:

1. Yeshi Tsewang - NPP

2. Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey - NCP

3. Tenzing Nyima Glow - Independent

4. Nabam Vivek - PPA

5. Mayu Taring - NPP

6. Er. Tadar Mangku - PPA

7. Dikto Yekar - NPP

8. Ajay Murtem - NPP

9. Tabe Doni - NPP

10. Moli Riba - Independent

11. Gokar Basar - NPP

12. Jarkar Gamlin - PPA

13. Taja Bonung - NPP

14. Nobeng Burang - PPA

15. Tapi Darang - NPP

16. Oken Tayeng - PPA

17. Badan Tayeng - NPP

18. Likha Soni - NCP

19. Laisam Simai - Independent

20. Temphu Ngemu - NPP

21. Dikhom Kitnya - NPP

22. Wanglam Sawin (MLA) - Independent

23. Yang Sen Matey - NCP

24. Honting Wangpan - PPA

25. Jowang Hosai - NCP

26. Panjam Wangsa - NPP

27. Nokchai Boham - PPA

28. Tamat Gamoh – Independent

Earlier, Techi Rana, an independent MP candidate from Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, claimed that the polling agents of BJP and INC had agreed to share equal votes during the electoral process held at 24-Kheel polling station under Sagalee constituency.

Rana, in a representation submitted to the state chief electoral officer (CEO), has alleged that an audio clip doing around various social media platforms, confirms the authenticity of his claims, and thereby confirming the electoral misconduct.   

He has appealed to the CEO to initiate time bound action against the responsible polling officers, including the presiding officer for negligence; thereby, to conduct fresh repoll.

