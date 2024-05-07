Assam: Despite House Being Washed Away by Erosion, Owner Clings to Radio Set

GUWAHATI: Even though his house was washed away by the erosion of the Brahmaputra River in the Mohanaghat area of Dibrugarh, Assam, 70-year-old Surya Kumar Bora has kept his old radio set, which he has treasured for 58 years.
As his home was destroyed by the continuous erosion of the Brahmaputra River, Bora refused to give up his beloved radio set.
The radio has been a source of comfort and relaxation for him, especially through its daily broadcasts of old songs.
Bora is often seen looking at the powerful Brahmaputra River. He holds onto his radio set, finding comfort in its familiar songs despite the turmoil caused by the erosion.
Talking about his love for the radio, Bora said, "My house was washed away in the recent erosion. We've been living here for many years, but the erosion took everything from us. For 58 years, my radio has been with me, giving me daily news and songs that cheer me up. It has become a big part of my life, especially since I started farming."
He added, "When I feel sad, the radio lifts my spirits. Since I started farming, I've taken the radio everywhere with me, and it's now an essential part of my daily routine."
The erosion in the Mohanaghat area has destroyed at least five houses, adding to the community's ongoing challenges.
In 2020, a similar erosion event caused the loss of six houses in the same area.
The erosion in Dibrugarh, Assam, can be traced back to the aftermath of the 1950 earthquake. This earthquake significantly changed the riverbed, leading to widespread devastation in the region.
The seriousness of the situation led the then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to visit Dibrugarh in Assam to see the damage for himself.
