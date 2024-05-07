Assam: Despite House Being Washed Away by Erosion, Owner Clings to Radio Set

GUWAHATI: Even though his house was washed away by the erosion of the Brahmaputra River in the Mohanaghat area of Dibrugarh, Assam, 70-year-old Surya Kumar Bora has kept his old radio set, which he has treasured for 58 years.

As his home was destroyed by the continuous erosion of the Brahmaputra River, Bora refused to give up his beloved radio set.

The radio has been a source of comfort and relaxation for him, especially through its daily broadcasts of old songs.