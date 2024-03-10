Arunachal: BJP MLA of Changlang South Phosum Khimhun dies at 63

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun died in a hospital here on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest, his family said. Khimhun, the MLA of Changlang South in Changlang district, was 63. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He was first elected to the seat as an independent MLA in 2004. In 2009, he won the seat as a Congress nominee.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, he again won as a People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidate and retained the seat in 2019 as a BJP candidate.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed sorrow over the death of the lawmaker. "I am shocked at the passing away of Hon'ble BJP MLA Shri Phosum Khimhun from Changlang South Assembly constituency. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, kin, and followers!" he posted on X. The chief minister said that Khimhun was dedicated to the service of his people, the region's development, and the growth of Arunachal Pradesh.

"I will never miss his camaraderie, commitment, and concern for the state's inclusive progress. May Lord Buddha grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his near and dear ones to cope with this agonising moment," he added.

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik also mourned the sudden demise of Khimhun. In a message, the governor said that with the sudden demise of Khimhun, the state, particularly the people of Changlang district, has lost a veteran legislator, who made valuable contributions towards the development of the state in various capacities.

Expressing shock and grief about the sad demise Parnaik said that Khimhun's dedication to social causes, particularly uplifting the underprivileged and downtrodden, earned him immense respect and admiration from the people.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and offered prayers for the bereaved family of the lawmaker. State Legislative Assembly Speaker P. D. Sona too joined in, expressing profound grief and sorrow over the passing of the legislator. In his condolence message, the speaker paid tribute to the leader while describing him as an experienced and dedicated figure who significantly contributed to the state's growth and development.

"In the demise of Phosum Khimhun, the state has lost a prominent leader and a learned senior," stated Sona.

He conveyed sincere and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the impact of Khimhun's legacy on the community and the state. The speaker also prayed to the almighty God for eternal peace for his departed soul.

Also Read: Arunachal: Siang Indigenous Farmers Reject NHPC's CSR Projects, Maintain Anti-Dam Stance